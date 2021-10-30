SACRAMENTO — Seven people were shot at a party in Sacramento overnight. Two died on scene.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sherriff deputies responded to the shooting at a business in the 5500 block of Palm Avenue. They said there were hundreds of people in attendance.

When they arrived, they located three adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, according to the sheriff’s department.

Despite live-saving measures, two were pronounced dead on scene and the third was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

An additional four people were shot, however they were transported to local hospitals by private vehicles before deputies’ arrival. They are all listed in serious, but stable condition, according to a press release.

The incident is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information to call them.