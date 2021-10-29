Menu
The Good Day Bunch - All Segments
Happy Halloween! If you missed it, here are all of our "Good Day Bunch" segments.
2 hours ago
Question of the Day + Dance Party - 10-29
"What is your favorite retro sitcom?"
3 hours ago
Right Side Hand Creations
Fall decor with a local touch! Right Side Hand Creations is a floral studio in Sacramento that uses sustainable local flowers, as well as wild foraged flora and fungi to create stunning dried wreaths and other works of art.
3 hours ago
Cousin Oliver Arrives!
Finally Cousin Oliver joins The Good Day Bunch!
3 hours ago
Dia de los Muertos
Join the Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department as they celebrate Día de los Muertos on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Fairfield Community Center!
3 hours ago
Thursday's Show Info (10/28/21)
Wednesday's Show Info (10/27/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (10/26/21)
Monday's Show Info (10/25/21)
Monday's Show Information for 10/25/21.
Sunday's Show Info (10/24/21)
Sunday's Show Information for 10/24/21.
Happy Halloween! If you missed it, here are all of our "Good Day Bunch" segments from Friday's show.