STOCKTON (CBS13) — The 47-year old man who was shot inside his vehicle with his 6-year old son beside him Thursday afternoon has died, police say.

Stockton police say the shooting happened a little before 2:30 p.m. at Weber Avenue and American Street.

Officers who responded to the scene found that a man had been shot while inside his car. Also inside the car was the man’s 6-year-old son.

The child was not hurt in the shooting, but the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Later Thursday night, police announced that the man had died.

No suspect information has been released at this point.