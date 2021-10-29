PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The father and stepmother of 11-year-old Roman Lopez, who was found dead in Placerville last year, are now facing murder charges, prosecutors said on Friday.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was filed Thursday against Jordan and Lindsay Piper for charges of murder, child abuse, torturing and poisoning.

The Pipers are scheduled to be arraigned on November 19.

Both were arrested in Calaveras County back in February and made their first court appearance that same month.

Lopez was living with the Pipers along with seven other children when his body was found in a bin in the basement of the family’s home in January 2020. Police said the boy appeared to be malnourished and dehydrated, but showed no signs of physical trauma.

All seven other children who were under the care of the Pipers were living with a new family in Michigan.