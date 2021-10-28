Modes

Modesmodesmodes.com

1017 25th St.

Sacramento

916-800-3146

@modesmodesmodes on IG

Haunted Corn Maze

Dave’s Pumpkin Patch

Facebook and Instagram @davespumpkinpatch

Panteon De Sac

http://www.thelatinocenter.org

“Paranormal Activity:

Next Of Kin”

Available to stream

Friday, October 29th

on Paramount+

Christmas Ornaments

http://www.Stage9exhibits.com

Dairy Queen

http://www.DairyQueen.com

Facebook: Roseville Dairy Queen

#RosevilleDq

Pet of the Week

Sacramento SPCA

Same-Day Adoption Appointments

Tuesday through Saturday

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Healthy Halloween

@pamelasproducts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

Inclusion Films

Community members are still able to join the celebration in person by reserving tickets before 12:00 PM 10/28 at https://www.solanocoe.net/scoefilmcamp . People can view the red carpet walk live on Facebook at @solanocoe at 5:30 PM, and they can watch the premiere event live from home beginning at 6:00 PM at the same link provided for tickets.

31 Days of Halloween

Follow on Instagram: @shoff1

http://www.foamortgage.com

Frenchie Halloween Party

http://www.GotFrenchie.com

http://www.TiltedMash.com

Instagram: @GotFrenchieFamily

Instagram: @TiltedMash

Strickler Monster Farms

3825 Fruitvale Rd.

Lincoln

Open weekdays through Halloween 5-8 PM

Saturday and Sunday 4-8 PM