Modes
Modesmodesmodes.com
1017 25th St.
Sacramento
916-800-3146
@modesmodesmodes on IG
Haunted Corn Maze
Dave’s Pumpkin Patch
Facebook and Instagram @davespumpkinpatch
Panteon De Sac
http://www.thelatinocenter.org
“Paranormal Activity:
Next Of Kin”
Available to stream
Friday, October 29th
on Paramount+
Christmas Ornaments
http://www.Stage9exhibits.com
Dairy Queen
http://www.DairyQueen.com
Facebook: Roseville Dairy Queen
#RosevilleDq
Pet of the Week
Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Healthy Halloween
@pamelasproducts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
Inclusion Films
Community members are still able to join the celebration in person by reserving tickets before 12:00 PM 10/28 at https://www.solanocoe.net/scoefilmcamp . People can view the red carpet walk live on Facebook at @solanocoe at 5:30 PM, and they can watch the premiere event live from home beginning at 6:00 PM at the same link provided for tickets.
31 Days of Halloween
Follow on Instagram: @shoff1
http://www.foamortgage.com
Frenchie Halloween Party
http://www.GotFrenchie.com
http://www.TiltedMash.com
Instagram: @GotFrenchieFamily
Instagram: @TiltedMash
Strickler Monster Farms
3825 Fruitvale Rd.
Lincoln
Open weekdays through Halloween 5-8 PM
Saturday and Sunday 4-8 PM