MODESTO (CBS13) — A one-day operation named “Operation Candyman” was recently conducted to check the compliance of registered sex offenders, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The October 26 operation involved checking up on 33 previously convicted and registered sex offenders to ensure that they were not reoffending or violating any additional laws.

The aim of these compliance checks was to ensure the safety of the community and, in particular, children with Halloween around the corner and the return of trick-or-treating this year.

“We focused on education, compliance, public safety, enforcement where appropriate, and community engagement by making our presence visible for all to see,” said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Throughout the operation, deputies made 12 total arrests, involving four seized firearms, one confiscated Taser, and one confiscation of a sword.

Those arrested were:

Alfred Carreira, age 64, a Ceres resident for parole violation.

Richard McCollom, age 56, a Modesto resident for parole violation and possessing a stun gun.

Robert DeToro, age 58, a Hughson resident for prohibited possession of a firearm, leaded cane, billy, blackjack, slingshot, etc., and 10-day flash incarceration.

Theodore Tanner, age 47, a Patterson resident for parole violation.

Phillip Owens, age 49, a Modesto resident for parole violation.

Charles Odell, age 43, a Modesto resident for parole violation.

Johnny Padilla, age 33, a Modesto resident for robbery as an un-related assist to patrol operations.

Kenneth Dale, Jr. for a traffic-related warrant.

Phillip Flanagan, age 53, a Keyes resident for being a public nuisance.

Angelo Kanef, age 34, a Turlock resident for parole violation and petty theft.

Larry McDonald, age 57, a Modesto resident for failing to annually register.

Paul Freeman, age 46, a Riverbank resident for parole violation and prohibited person possessing firearms and ammunition.

The Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department stated that all arrested have been “presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” and advised everyone to be safe this Halloween and accompany their children while trick-or-treating.