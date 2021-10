STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man was shot inside his vehicle with a young child beside him Thursday afternoon at Weber Avenue and American Street, the Stockton Police Department said.

Although the child was uninjured, the man was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Stockton police reported that the shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Officers found the man and child and shut down the intersection.

At the moment, there is no description or information on the suspect.