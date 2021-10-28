FRESNO (CBS13) – A man from Kings County was indicted for using the sleep clinic he owned to charge Medicare for $10 million worth of sleep tests that were never actually performed, the Department of Justice said.

The 42-year old man, Travis Gober, was charged with health care fraud and aggravated identity theft by a federal grand jury on Thursday.

“According to court documents, Gober owns and controls VIP Sleep Center, a sleep disorder clinic that operated out of Fresno and Visalia. Sleep disorder clinics perform diagnostic tests to identify ailments like sleep apnea and narcolepsy. Between January 2015 and September 2021, Gober caused VIP Sleep to bill Medicare for sleep tests the company did not actually perform. Each of these claims also listed a provider who had purportedly referred the patient to VIP Sleep even though the provider had not done so. In total, Gober caused VIP Sleep to submit more than $10 million in false and fraudulent Medicare claims,” reported the Department of Justice.

If Travis is convicted, he will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Currently, the charges are only allegations.