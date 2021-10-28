CERES (CBS13) — Two Ceres parents were arrested after a months-long investigation into their newborn baby’s death, police said on Thursday.

Michael Holson, 31, and Donna Stringfellow, 30, were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center Thursday and face charges of willful harm or injury to a child.

michael-holson Michael Holson, 31, Ceres (credit: Ceres Police Department) donna-stringfellow Donna Stringfellow, 30, of Ceres (credit: Ceres Police Department)

According to the Ceres Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Wast Whitmore Avenue for reports of a possibly deceased infant at approximately 1 a.m. on July 5.

Over the course of the investigation with Child Protective Services and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, enough evidence was uncovered to support the child neglect and abuse charge against Holson and Stringfellow, Ceres police said.

The circumstances around the infant’s death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.