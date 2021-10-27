WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in West Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Around 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Orchard Way for a report of a shooting and a man who was “down.”

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a male who had received multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. Officers quickly secured the scene and immediately rendered medical aid to the victim. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

West Sacramento Detectives investigated the shooting and identified a possible suspect as 27-year-old Ernesto Gonzalez of West Sacramento.

At around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, police arrested Gonzalez as he was leaving his home in West Sacramento. He was then taken to the Yolo County Jail where he was booked on multiple felony charges, including murder.

The name of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office once his next of kin have been notified.

No further information about the incident has been released.