Recipe Contest
Zombie Ride
Ancient Harvest
Veggie Month Recipes
Ancient Harvest Sloppy Joe’s
Ingredients
- 1 cup Ancient Harvest Quinoa Traditional Quinoa
- ¼ green bell pepper – diced
- ½ yellow onion – diced
- 1 Roma tomato -diced
- 2 cloves garlic – minced
- ½ pack alternative ground meat of choice
- 1 cup tomato sauce of choice
- ⅓ cup water
- Dash of vegan Worcestershire (can sub with soy sauce)
- 1 tsp Red chili flakes
- 1 tsp Chili powder
- 1 tsp Gar powder
- 1 tsp Paprika
- 1 tsp Sugar
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions
- Cook quinoa according to package directions in a rice cooker or pot.
- Add bell pepper, onion, tomato and garlic and sauté until fragrant.
- Add in your alternative meat and seasonings and cook meat according to package directions.
- Add in your seasonings a cup of quinoa to make this protein-packed!
- Add tomato sauce, Worcestershire, and water and bring to a low simmer
Ancient Harvest Air Fryer Polenta Chips
Fry up these polenta fries in no time with this air fryer recipe by @realfoodwithgratitude.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 package of Ancient Harvest Heat-and-Eat Polenta Basil and Garlic
- ¼ tablespoon Olive Oil (or oil of choice)
- Pinch of Sea Salt and Black Pepper
Directions
- Heat up air fryer to 400 degrees
- Cut ends off of polenta tube
- Cut polenta into fries (cut in half then in quarters then cut again, depending on the thickness you want)
- Spray with choice of oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper
- Cook in the air fryer for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown
Craft Fair
October 31st 10:00a-1:00p
All Hallows’ Craft Fair & Carnival
Healing Kung Fu
Vitality Bowls
