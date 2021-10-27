CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Recipe Contest
http://www.davisfarmtoschool.org/national-farm-to-school-month

Zombie Ride
http://www.zombiebikeparade.com
Facebook: @ZombieBikeRideDavis
Instagram: zombie_bike_ride_davis

READ MORE: Vacaville Doctor Accused Of Hoarding Dead Cats In Her Freezer

Ancient Harvest

Ancient Harvest


Instagram, Facebook, Twitter: @ancientharvest

Veggie Month Recipes

Ancient Harvest Sloppy Joe’s
ancientharvest.com/ancientharvestrecipe/sloppy-joes/

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Ancient Harvest Quinoa Traditional Quinoa
  • ¼ green bell pepper – diced
  • ½ yellow onion – diced
  • 1 Roma tomato -diced
  • 2 cloves garlic – minced
  • ½ pack alternative ground meat of choice
  • 1 cup tomato sauce of choice
  • ⅓ cup water
  • Dash of vegan Worcestershire (can sub with soy sauce)
  • 1 tsp Red chili flakes
  • 1 tsp Chili powder
  • 1 tsp Gar powder
  • 1 tsp Paprika
  • 1 tsp Sugar
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions

  • Cook quinoa according to package directions in a rice cooker or pot.
  • Add bell pepper, onion, tomato and garlic and sauté until fragrant.
  • Add in your alternative meat and seasonings and cook meat according to package directions.
  • Add in your seasonings a cup of quinoa to make this protein-packed!
  • Add tomato sauce, Worcestershire, and water and bring to a low simmer
READ MORE: Trunk Or Treat Event Helps Bring Sacramento Community Together After Tragic Shooting

Ancient Harvest Air Fryer Polenta Chips
Fry up these polenta fries in no time with this air fryer recipe by @realfoodwithgratitude.

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 package of Ancient Harvest Heat-and-Eat Polenta Basil and Garlic
  • ¼ tablespoon Olive Oil (or oil of choice)
  • Pinch of Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Directions

  • Heat up air fryer to 400 degrees
  • Cut ends off of polenta tube
  • Cut polenta into fries (cut in half then in quarters then cut again, depending on the thickness you want)
  • Spray with choice of oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper
  • Cook in the air fryer for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown

Douglas Wolk
https://randomhouse.box.com/s/jl0ff4l28w956crf3am7zip4azcu4h72

Craft Fair
October 31st 10:00a-1:00p
All Hallows’ Craft Fair & Carnival
IG/FB- Sac Vendor Connect

Healing Kung Fu
http://www.healingkungfu.com
Instagram @healingkungfu

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Rescue 2 People From Water At Cosumnes Preserve

Vitality Bowls
3988 Douglas Blvd. #130
Roseville
916.771.4137

Roseville Açaí Bowls