SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Threats of violence prompted precautions at two high schools in our area, including at River City High in West Sacramento.

An anonymous call talking about a shooting on campus led to a lockdown at River City High School in West Sacramento Wednesday. Students were released early at 1:45 p.m. Officers who went to the school to investigate said the threat is unsubstantiated at this point.

A threat that went viral on social media nationwide led to some extra patrols at Jesuit High School. The social media post threatened violence at schools JHS or IHS. Hundreds of schools with those letters were on high alert.

Authorities say they made an arrest at Jupiter High School in Florida, but the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office added some extra patrols at Jesuit today just in case.