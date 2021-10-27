OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Ski season in Tahoe is starting a month early after a significant snowfall covered the mountain in the white stuff.

For only the third time in 72 years, Palisades Tahoe will be open to skiers in October.

“That is really exciting,” said Norman, who’s visiting Palisades Tahoe.

When three feet of snow hit the mountain, what other choice do you have?

“We got a ton of snow. We kind of always get snow up here in the Sierra in October but this was substantial,” said Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Alex Spychalsky

Spychalsky says it was a quick decision to open this coming Friday.

“I had about a month to get ready for opening day and that’s not the case anymore we only have a couple days,” said Spychalsky.

So it’s all hands on deck prepping the mountain for visitors.

“We really kicked it into overdrive our lift crews have to be out there checking our lifts ski patrol has to get suited up and back out there,” said Spychalsky.

On Halloween, weekend skiers and riders are expected to dress accordingly.

“I think it’s going to be fun to see what people are wearing,” said Spychalsky.

Masks not necessarily included, Palisades Tahoe is following Placer County COVID-19 guidelines, which means no more masks in lift lines and visitors will only have to mask up indoors if they’re unvaccinated.

“It’ll be nice to return to some normalcy,” said Chelsea Swain who says it’s a welcomed surprise.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s just a way to recreate in the mountains in the winter,” she said.

Palisades Tahoe says reservations are recommended for visits.