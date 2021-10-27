SACRAMENTO(CBS13) – Two good Samaritans stopped an attempted kidnapping.

The bizarre attack was captured on surveillance video Monday and shows two men protect a baby in a stroller.

“I try my best running to the baby, and I protect the baby,” said Ashraf Ali owner of Express Smog Pros.

Ali says he remembers hearing yelling.

“And she was shouting, and she was saying this is my baby,” he said.

But it wasn’t her baby. The video shows the woman charging towards two women who were pushing a stroller briefly leaving the baby behind.

Then you see Ali runs towards the stroller later pointing and waving his arm telling the woman to leave.

But the woman kept trying to grab the stroller. At one point he says he thought the woman was going to hit him.

“She come back and she again shouting hey my baby, give me my baby so I said no don’t touch baby,” he said

Moments later another good Samaritan comes from across the street to help Ali stop the woman while calling 911. That’s when the woman went into the road.

“Traffic, people stopped traffic, but she saw everybody stopping and she jumped through the traffic too, it was crazy. I didn’t know what she would do with baby,” he said.

“That’s abnormal behavior,” said Rick Yadon owner of A & D Coin and Jewelry after watching surveillance video of the incident.

He says there are several issues in the area.

“They do things that don’t make sense to us and that’s just another extension of that happening,” he said.

He commends Ali for intervening.

“I’ll have to go shake his hand and thank him for caring about humanity like that,” he said.

Ali doesn’t consider himself a hero and says he was just doing what he felt was right.

“I’m not saying I’m the hero, I tried my best this is like, we are human you know we have to save everyone if you see something wrong at least you have to try,” he said.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the name of the woman who is accused of trying to take the baby.

We do know she is 35-years-old. The baby is safe with family.