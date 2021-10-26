SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Sacramento.

Just before 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Marconi Avenue. When police arrived they found that one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from being shot, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

Police officers were in the area investigating the incident.

No further information about the victim or circumstances leading up to the shooting have been released.