A new report says the state of California is not enforcing its vaccine mandate on state workers.

According to the L.A. Times, at Cal Fire less than a third of workers have provided proof of vaccination. But the agency is only testing 75 out of 6,700 unvaccinated employees weekly.

And at the DMV, there are 3,600 unvaccinated staff members working in offices across the state but only about 400 of them are getting tested weekly.

Overall, 66 percent of state employees have provided proof of vaccination since the mandate took effect three months ago.