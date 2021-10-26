WILTON (CBS13) – How long does it take to get potholes fixed on city roads and highways?

With rain comes potholes. On Alta Mesa Road in the town of Wilton, part of the street crumbled and drivers have to dodge a deep pothole in the middle of the road. Some were unlucky and have hit the deteriorating concrete.

“They damage my car I hate getting them fixed,” a driver said.

Drone13 flew above the road showing just how bad the potholes had become. The Sacramento County Department of Transportation worked all day on repairs.

Matt Robinson with the county says potholes are prioritized based on the age of the road, if they are impacting traffic in a large intersection, or have caused accidents in the past. He says typically repairs are done in 72 hours. Just last year, he says 70,00 potholes were filled.

But what about the highways?

Caltrans tells CBS13 crews typically repair 75,000 potholes annually statewide costing between $3,000-$6,000 per permanent fix and can take up to 72 hours to complete.

As for the city, crews responded to 4, 619 requests for repairs in the past 12 months at an average cost of $39.25 per repair and takes about the same amount of time to get the pothole filled.

Jill Curtis is happy to see the repairs near her Wilton home.

“They are horrible. I ride a motorcycle, so for me, it’s really dangerous because it can actually make you wreck if they are that deep,” she said. “Never soon enough but super glad when they can.”

Sacramento County says it’s doing a pothole sweep in November.

To report a pothole in the county or city all you have to do is call 311. As for any highways, Caltrans says you can make a report on their website.