SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of trying to abduct a toddler in Sacramento.

On Monday around 1:11 p.m., authorities received a 911 call stating that a woman had witnessed an attempted kidnapping in the 1900 block of Fulton Avenue.

The caller said that two women were pushing a toddler in a stroller when a woman then walked up to them, claimed the child was hers, then tried to grab the child. The women ran from the stroller and the caller got between the suspect and the stroller, preventing the abduction, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The two women fled from the stroller and the immediate scene. The caller got between the child and the suspect and prevented the abduction.

Deputies arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect, a 35-year-old female. She was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail on a single charge of attempted kidnapping. Her bail is set at $100,000.

No further information regarding the suspect or incident is available at this time.