SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – There are some major improvements coming to the American River Parkway.

The lower American River Parkway is getting about $12 million in state funding for significant public access improvements. Improvements will include a new building for concessions and kayak and paddleboard rentals at Sutter’s Landing, a boat launch and restrooms at Woodlake Gateway, an observation deck, an outdoor classroom at Camp Pollock, and planning for the Two Rivers Trail.

In total, this will be the largest investment ever for the lower parkway as far as public access improvements.