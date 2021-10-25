SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Many communities are just starting to dig out of the mess mother nature left behind.

In Sacramento alone, there were more than 3,000 calls for service to 3-1-1. That’s three times the amount the city typically sees on a Sunday. So, as you might imagine the Monday mop-up happened in just about every neighborhood.

Roads from Sacramento to the Sierra foothills are oversaturated with record-breaking rainfall–

“This is the first area I’ve seen like this in 10 years or better,” said Tom Phillips

Phillips is one of many commuters coming dangerously close to getting stuck after wading through the water-logged streets.

Sunday’s soaker proved to be too much for a tree on Wixford Way. Crews spent the better part of a day clearing toppled limbs from a Fair Oaks neighborhood.

Twenty-five minutes up the road homeowners hauled out massive chunks of wood after a tree busted through a fence.

In Rio Linda, even Rick Ellworth’s cows seemed anxious to get his property cleaned up as he continues to wait, watching the high waters eat away at his crops and fence line.

“When it floods it floods down here because were the lowest part,” said Ellsworth.

The view from above reveals what looks more like a lake than the heavily traveled Cherry Lane.

Sacramento fire crews navigated the floodwaters too, rescuing more than a dozen homeless people from the swift-moving waters.

And in Colfax, Caltrans crews will remain out in force with equipment focused on debris flows from the river fire burn scars.

City and county officials say they’re keeping a close eye on flooded roads across the region and will keep some closed so cars don’t continue to get stuck.

Many homeowners tell us they’re hopeful things will dry out and that the clean-up will be done by the end of the week.