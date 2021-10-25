SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Downtown Sacramento has officially set its all-time 24-hour rainfall total record with Sunday’s storm.

As the rain continued at a steady pace through Sunday, it became more and more likely that several all-time records were in danger of falling.

Several locations set their all time 24hr rainfall total between 1:00 AM PDT 10/24/2021 and 1:00 AM PDT 10/25/2021. Blue canyon off I-80 saw 10.4 inches! #CAwx #CArain #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/kp9Unv6ImU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 25, 2021

The National Weather Service says, between 1 a.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, a total of 5.44” fell in Downtown Sacramento. This beat the old record of 5.28” – a mark that was set back in 1880.

Further, Sacramento Executive Airport also beat its previous all-time record of 3.77” set in 1962 with a total of 5.41” on Sunday.

Underlining just how historic Sunday’s storm was, NWS says that Sacramento Executive Airport’s 24-hour total was already 81.9 percent of the total precipitation it got in the whole 2020-2021 water year.

Up in the Sierra, Blue Canyon also officially smashed its previous 9.33” record set in 1964 with a total of 10.40”.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until noon on Monday, NWS says, as the rainfall continued through the early morning hours.