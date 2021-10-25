NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A Sacramento County man is facing up to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering his foster brother with a samurai sword.

On September 20, 2018, then 54-year-old Michael Womack, got into a fight with the victim, Greg Prescott, inside the home where they lived. Prescott ran from the home and Womack chased after him with the decorative sword, stabbing him multiple times, say police. Prescott was found by police as Womack allegedly drove away.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders and doctors, Prescott died from his injuries at the hospital.

The initial police report stated Womack and Prescott were foster brothers.

Womack was convicted Monday of second-degree murder. The jury also found him guilty of using a weapon to carry out the killing.

Womack faces a maximum sentence of 16-years-to-life behind bars. He’s set to be sentenced on December 17, 2021, at 9 a.m.