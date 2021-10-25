COLFAX (CBS13) – People in Colfax are being allowed to return home after concerns about debris flows prompted mandatory evacuations Sunday. The area was burned about 12 weeks ago by the River Fire, but no major mudslides materialized.

“We did think we could run into this and possibly be delayed a little bit so,” said Cathy Green traveling back home to Colorado.

Cathy Greene and her husband are anxious to get home after being on the road for nearly three weeks

The two were caught in the middle of this weekend’s massive storm and are now waiting to safely get back on the road.

“We were in the San Francisco area, and we delayed our trip by a day and in actuality we should’ve left yesterday in spite of the heavy rain and wind we had there because we would’ve beat the storm that arrived here that’s turning into snow,” she explained.

Heavy snow began falling in Cisco Grove Monday afternoon where Paul Strong stopped to grab some food while on his way to work in Truckee.

“A little bit heavier than the last two this early,” Strong said. “I heard about the flooding.”

Down in Colfax is where authorities had the biggest concern, worried about heavy rain causing debris flows.

Tom Greene hopes the worst of the storm is over so he can finally get back home.

“We were gonna take the Highway 50 bypass around and then they closed that down at the last second down in Sacramento because of a burn scar slide and we’ve had that in Colorado all summer long big closures,” he said.