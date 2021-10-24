SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With the intense rainfall, the City of Sacramento is opening two new locations for residents to fill sandbags.

Both are located at City Corporation Yards, the first at 918 Del Paso Road and the second at 5730 24th Street.

Both locations are self-serve.

For more sandbag locations in Sacramento and surrounding areas, go here.

https://twitter.com/SacCityUtility/status/1452464805139271684