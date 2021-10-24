WHEATLAND (CBS13) – The storm has forced the cancelation of yet another large event scheduled for our region today.

The Outlaw Music Festival in Wheatland at the Toyota Amphitheatre has been canceled. County music great Willie Nelson was scheduled to perform.

It doesn’t appear the event will be rescheduled as tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase, organizers say.

“We are sad to announce that the Outlaw Music Festival scheduled for today is canceled due to inclement weather,” organizers said in a statement Sunday. “We thank you for joining us this season at Toyota Amphitheatre and look forward to seeing you in 2022. Fingers crossed Willie and the rest of the Outlaw family will be back.”

Earlier on Sunday, organizers of the Ironman California 2021 triathlon announced that the event would also be canceled because of the storm. Less than an hour before the 7 a.m. start of the race, it was announced by Ironman that they could not ensure the safety of racers and spectators.

The storm, which is expected to bring a near-record 4.86 inches of rain to the Sacramento area, knocked down tree limbs and has reportedly brought down power lines and caused flooding along roadways and low-lying areas.