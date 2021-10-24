SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sunday’s storm dumped several inches of rain flooding streets, leaving drivers stranded.

“We were just stuck out there in the water,” said Tom Vincent.

Vincent had to wait on the side of Whitney Road near Walnut after being rescued from floodwaters he thought he could drive through. Instead, his car stalled.

“The car was almost like floating or something,” he explained.

And he wasn’t the only driver to get stuck. CBS13 saw another driver attempt to drive through the flooded streeT. That driver was rescued by a good neighbor who used their truck to push the car through.

“It’s overloading all the storm drains, so we got flooding on Winding Way,” said James Hall.

By Sunday, the water level near Arcade Creek began to rise, forcing crews to put up barricades.

“Seen reports from a friend of mine where he had cars stuck in the water,” Hall explained.

The powerful winds also kept crews busy. Sunday afternoon, a massive tree came crashing down onto Pasadena Avenue near Cypress Avenue blocking part of the street.

“Oh, it was a nightmare I put flares out and people were driving over the flares trying to make their own lane,” said Jeffrey Puentes.

Puentes can’t believe how close the tree was from toppling onto his house.

“Oh my lord very thankful,” he explained.

The powerful storm dumped several inches of rain, creating a day full of chaos leaving people hoping the worst is over.

“I just hope it doesn’t go too much more,” Puentes said.