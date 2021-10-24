SIERRA (CBS13) – With the intense rainfall and flood warnings, CBS13 has put together a list of locations and information about where to find sandbags—and how to use them.

Sandbag Locations:

Sacramento County

Branch Center

3847 Branch Center Rd.

7320 Florin Mall Dr.

6826 Hazel Ave.

3329 Point Pleasant Rd.

Elk Grove

#106 2200 Park Towne Cir.

#55 7776 Excelsior Rd.

6555 West 2nd St.

Rio Linda

10661 Alta Mesa Rd.

Wilton

Sacramento County supplies the sand and bags, but residents will need to bring a shovel. There is a 20-bag limit per visit.

El Dorado County

Check El Dorado County Website for changes.

El Dorado County Fire Station #17

6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines, Ca. 95726

4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville, Ca. 95667

4040 Carson Road, Camino, Ca. 95709

7200 Florian Court, Cool, Ca. 95614

7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset, Ca. 95684

501 Main Street, Diamond Springs, Ca. 95619

4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley, Ca. 95633

5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue, Ca. 95672

1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills, Ca. 95762

3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, Ca. 95682

Tuolumne County

Check Tuolumne County Website for changes. Sand is available 24/7 at these locations.