SIERRA (CBS13) – With the intense rainfall and flood warnings, CBS13 has put together a list of locations and information about where to find sandbags—and how to use them.
Sandbag Locations:
Sacramento County
- Branch Center
3847 Branch Center Rd.
- Jose P. Rizal Community Center
7320 Florin Mall Dr.
- Orangevale Community Center
6826 Hazel Ave.
- Point Pleasant United Methodist Church
3329 Point Pleasant Rd.
Elk Grove
- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station
#106 2200 Park Towne Cir.
- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station
#55 7776 Excelsior Rd.
- Westside Park
6555 West 2nd St.
Rio Linda
- Wilton Fire Station
10661 Alta Mesa Rd.
Wilton
Sacramento County supplies the sand and bags, but residents will need to bring a shovel. There is a 20-bag limit per visit.
El Dorado County
- Check El Dorado County Website for changes.
- El Dorado County Fire Station #17
6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines, Ca. 95726
- El Dorado County Fire Station #19
4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville, Ca. 95667
- El Dorado County Fire Station #21
4040 Carson Road, Camino, Ca. 95709
- El Dorado County Fire Station #72
7200 Florian Court, Cool, Ca. 95614
- Pioneer Fire Station #38
7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset, Ca. 95684
- Diamond Springs/El Dorado Fire Station #49
501 Main Street, Diamond Springs, Ca. 95619
- Garden Valley Fire Station #51
4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley, Ca. 95633
- Rescue Fire Station #83
5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue, Ca. 95672
- El Dorado Hills Fire Station #85
1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills, Ca. 95762
- Cameron Park Fire Station #89
3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, Ca. 95682
Tuolumne County
Check Tuolumne County Website for changes. Sand is available 24/7 at these locations.