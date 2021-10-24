CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Sacramento is bracing for what forecasters are calling a “major storm system.” It’s something we don’t see very often in October. In fact, the amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is 4.86 inches in a 24-hour period. That would be the second-highest rainfall 24-hour total on record.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to happen between Sunday morning and Sunday night.

12:14 a.m. Update:

The previous day’s updates are below.

9:19 p.m. Update:

Ca Governor’s Office Of Emergency Services (Cal OES) update:

Resources have been deployed to burn scar locations as flooding after fires is often more severe, as debris and ash left from the fires can form mudflows. As rainwater moves across charred ground it can also pick up soil and sediment & carry it in a fast-moving stream of floodwaters.

We are closely monitoring areas impacted by fires & have crews positioned at the following areas:

  • Alisal Fire Burn Scar
  • CZU Fire Burn Scar
  • Caldor Fire Burn Scar
  • French Fire Burn Scar

8:06 p.m. Update:

Vacaville Fire Protection District update:

  • Moderate to High risk of excessive rainfall for many of NorCal’s recent burn areas
  • Heaviest rain early Sunday morning through Sunday night
  • 2-5″ storm total in Valley, 4-12″+ in foothills/mountains

7:26 p.m. Update:

PG&E urges people to take the following preparations to prepare for a power outage due to the storm:

  • Charge cell phones and laptops.
  • Secure your outdoor furniture.
  • Have fresh drinking water and ice. Placing frozen containers of water in the fridge during an outage can prevent food from spoiling.
  • Use standby generators in a well-ventilated area.
  • Use flashlights, not candles due to fire risk.

6:15 p.m. Update

The national weather service urges people to prepare for possible power outages as the storm arrives in our region. They remind people to make sure their cellphone is charged and that their flashlights have (fresh) batteries in them.

6:03 p.m. Update

Follow the storm with this latest coverage from CBS13.

5:43 p.m. Update

Here’s the latest 7-Day forecast for the Sacramento region.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier Saturday

 

