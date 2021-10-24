A major storm system is moving through the Sacramento region. It’s something we don’t see very often in October. The National Weather Service says that before the storm is over on Monday, we’ll see about 4.86 inches of rain falling in downtown Sacramento.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to happen Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back often for the latest updates.

12:05 p.m. Update

Sacramento County has opened up three sandbag locations:

Branch Center

3847 Branch Center Rd.

3847 Branch Center Rd. Orangevale Community Center

6826 Hazel Ave.

6826 Hazel Ave. Westside Park

6555 West 2nd St.

Sacramento County supplies the sand and bags, but residents will need to bring a shovel. There is a 20-bag limit per visit.

To find sandbags and sand in your area, visit our sandbag locations page.

How much longer will it last? In the last 24 hours, 1.56 inches of the expected 4.86 inches of rain have fallen in the Sacramento region.

A resident in apartments along Mack Road reported minor flooding.

Wind knocked a giant inflatable pumpkin off the top of a building along Fremont Street in Stockton. It’s best to avoid the roads and stay home today.

11:44 a.m. Update

Folsom PD:

“Duchow Way, west of Rumsey, will be closed through Monday, October 25, due to localized flooding. Rumsey, Price and Duchow east of the intersection will remain open. Motorists can use East Bidwell Street and Coloma Street as a detour.”

11:01 a.m. Update

The storm has forced the cancelation of yet another large event scheduled for our region today. The Outlaw Music Festival in Wheatland at the Toyota Amphitheater has been canceled. County music great Willie Nelson was scheduled to perform.

It doesn’t appear the event will be rescheduled as tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase, organizers say.

“We are sad to announce that the Outlaw Music Festival scheduled for today is cancelled due to inclement weather,” organizers said in a statement Sunday. “We thank you for joining us this season at Toyota Amphitheatre and look forward to seeing you in 2022. Fingers crossed Willie and the rest of the Outlaw family will be back.”

10:45 a.m. Update

Downed porta potties along what would have been the bike route for today’s cancelled #ironmancalifornia. Winds have been brutal all morning, playing a big factor in the cancellation. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/43LntsznHO — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) October 24, 2021

For those in the Arden area who may be affected by flooding, there is an evacuation center set up at Creekside Adult Center – 241 Kent Drive, Sacramento. The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Service reminds people to not drive through standing water.

10:35 a.m. Update

The City of Sacramento Utilities Department reminds residents to call 3-1-1 for fallen tree branches, clogged drains or traffic signals out. Call @SMUDUpdates to report power outages. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

9:21 a.m. Update

The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance (DHA) has opened 2 DHA lobbies for use as storm respite centers from now until around noon on Monday:

1725 28th Street, Sacramento

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento

Pets are accepted at both locations and snacks and water are available.

8:44 p.m. Update

CHP Oroville is urging people to stay home due to poor visibility and slick roads. They tweeted the following:

“We have already had several collisions this morning for vehicles hydroplaning, numerous trees falling, and several roadways that are experiencing flooding. If you can stay home and off the roads today, Please Do. If you are out on the roads, please use extreme caution.”

8:14 a.m. Update

Highway 70 is closed from the Greenville Wye west to Yankee Hill in Butte County due to a rock/mudslide near the Rock Creek Dam, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has reported.

There is no estimated time for reopening. You can monitor Highway information by visiting http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

A tree limb fell on a Jeep parked along L Street between 14th and 15th streets in downtown Sacramento. Watch

7:17 a.m. Update

A flash flood/debris flow warning has been issued for the area burned by the Dixie Fire. Heavy rain moving in will cause flash flooding and debris flows, the National Weather Service warns.

6:40 a.m. Update

Ironman has canceled today’s Ironman California 2021 race, which was scheduled to get underway at 7 a.m., citing safety concerns.

Here is the statement from race organizers:

“Weather conditions have deteriorated overnight and weather conditions are expected to worsen over the course of the day. We no longer believe that we can provide an acceptably safe swim and bike environment for our athletes. We regret to inform you that the 2020 IRONMAN California triathlon cannot take place today on Oct. 24, 2021. The safety of the athletes, volunteers, and spectators is our highest priority. It would not be responsible to host the event at this moment in time. We recognize that the change at this late juncture will come as a disappointment and are working diligently to provide our athletes with further details and racing options. We thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future.”

6:38 a.m. Update:

SMUD is reporting just over 3,800 power outages in Sacramento County. The biggest single outage is centered in the area of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard. You can track the outages at https://www.smud.org/en/Customer-Support/Outage-Status

PG&E is reporting that there are a few power outages in our area., including in portions of Woodland, Knights Landing, and Vacaville. For the latest, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/

12:14 a.m. Update:

The previous day’s updates are below.

9:19 p.m. Update:

Ca Governor’s Office Of Emergency Services (Cal OES) update:

Resources have been deployed to burn scar locations as flooding after fires is often more severe, as debris and ash left from the fires can form mudflows. As rainwater moves across charred ground it can also pick up soil and sediment & carry it in a fast-moving stream of floodwaters.

We are closely monitoring areas impacted by fires & have crews positioned at the following areas:

Alisal Fire Burn Scar

CZU Fire Burn Scar

Caldor Fire Burn Scar

French Fire Burn Scar

8:06 p.m. Update:

Vacaville Fire Protection District update:

Moderate to High risk of excessive rainfall for many of NorCal’s recent burn areas

Heaviest rain early Sunday morning through Sunday night

2-5″ storm total in Valley, 4-12″+ in foothills/mountains

7:26 p.m. Update:

PG&E urges people to take the following preparations to prepare for a power outage due to the storm:

Charge cell phones and laptops.

Secure your outdoor furniture.

Have fresh drinking water and ice. Placing frozen containers of water in the fridge during an outage can prevent food from spoiling.

Use standby generators in a well-ventilated area.

Use flashlights, not candles due to fire risk.

6:15 p.m. Update

The national weather service urges people to prepare for possible power outages as the storm arrives in our region. They remind people to make sure their cellphone is charged and that their flashlights have (fresh) batteries in them.

With heavy rain and gusty winds expected tomorrow, local power outages are possible. Make sure your cellphone is charged and your flashlights have batteries! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5D2NJ11pk2 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021

6:03 p.m. Update

5:43 p.m. Update

We are forecasting potentially historic rain for Downtown Sacramento. The current 24hr rainfall forecast for tomorrow is 4.86in. Be prepared for flooding and plan on staying home tomorrow! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nLz1jnPpYx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021

Here’s the latest 7-Day forecast for the Sacramento region.

Earlier Saturday

There will be roadway flooding tomorrow. If you have to be on the roads, travel with caution. Do not drive across flooded roadways. Turn around don't drown! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/r4EpM10KlK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2021