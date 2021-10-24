MODESTO (CBS13) – Police detectives in Modesto are investigating a man’s death as a possible homicide.

Around 7:54 a.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received word of a man down on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of N. Carpenter Rd. When emergency medical responders arrived, they reportedly found the body of an unidentified man along the roadway, according to a police department statement.

Modesto Police Department detectives are conducting an investigation into the cause of death. The incident is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Carpenter Rd. will be closed from Torrid Ave. to Woodland Ave. as a result of the investigation. Road closures could affect businesses in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.