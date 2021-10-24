SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The organizers of Ironman California 2021 triathlon say the race has been canceled due to the powerful storm that is expected to pummel Northern California today.

The organization said in a statement that conditions have become too dangerous for racers and spectators. As a result, the race was canceled 45 minutes before its scheduled start time.

Here is the full statement from race organizers:

“Weather conditions have deteriorated overnight and weather conditions are expected to worsen over the course of the day. We no longer believe that we can provide an acceptably safe swim and bike environment for our athletes. We regret to inform you that the 2020 IRONMAN California triathlon cannot take place today on Oct. 24, 2021. The safety of the athletes, volunteers, and spectators is our highest priority. It would not be responsible to host the event at this moment in time. We recognize that the change at this late juncture will come as a disappointment and are working diligently to provide our athletes with further details and racing options. We thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future.”

The amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is 4.86 inches in a 24-hour period. That would be the second-highest rainfall 24-hour total on record.