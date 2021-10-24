SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With the incoming storm this weekend and multiple flash flood warnings, you may be wondering if you can expect major flooding in Sacramento.

Flooding has historically been a problem in Sacramento for a long time. According to The Sacramento County Department of Water Resources, “Sacramento’s risk of flooding is the greatest of any major city in the country.”

“Over the past few decades, our area has experienced significant, sometimes devastating, flooding. The most notable flooding occurred in 1986, 1995, 1997, 2006, and 2017. The Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency identifies Sacramento as the nation’s greatest metropolitan flood risk.”

With the National Weather Service’s projections for the upcoming storm—projecting 4.86 inches in a 24-hour period, which would be the second-highest 24-hour rainfall on record—can we actually expect major flooding in Sacramento?

According to CBS13’s Meteorologist Jordan Segundo, the areas most at risk are the sites of recent wildfires. These areas are now home to “burn scars,” where soil that was previously held in place by trees is now much more volatile and vulnerable to heavy rain and potential flooding.

If flooding does occur, it will most likely affect low-lying areas in the region, especially near creeks and streams. Unsheltered residents may be the most vulnerable, as many homeless encampments are situated in low-lying areas.

However, Sacramento City and County has been making an effort to help unsheltered populations, opening up temporary “storm centers,” where the homeless can find shelter this weekend.

