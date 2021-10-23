CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Sacramento is bracing for what forecasters are calling a “major storm system.” It’s something we don’t see very often in October. In fact, the amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is 4.86 inches in a 24-hour period. That would be the second-highest rainfall 24-hour total on record.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to happen between Sunday morning and Sunday night.

6:15 p.m. Update

The national weather service urges people to prepare for possible power outages as the storm arrives in our region. They remind people to make sure their cellphone is charged and that their flashlights have (fresh) batteries in them.

6:03 p.m. Update

5:43 p.m. Update

Here’s the latest 7-Day forecast for the Sacramento region.

Earlier Saturday

