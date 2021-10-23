LATHROP (CBS13) – Authorities in San Joaquin County are asking for help from the public to identify a senior who is lost.

A man was located by nearby citizens near Lathrop High School on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. They say the man responds to a Vietnamese interpreter but is confused. His name is possibly Chanh Thao.

Thao was taken by ambulance to San Joaquin County Hospital for an evaluation. Deputies are hoping they can soon reunite Thao with his family.

Anyone who knows Thao is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400 and close option 1. Refer to case #21-23261.