GALT (CBS13) – On Saturday, a Galt Police Department Officer was shot at by a man previously arrested on DUI charges, according to the Galt Police Department.

The officer was on patrol in the northeast area of Crystal Way when the officer recognized a vehicle belonging to a man previously arrested for driving under the influence. ￼

According to the Galt Police Department, “The officer heard multiple gunshot rounds fired towards his direction and heard the bullets penetrate the ground near his immediate area.”

After requesting additional units for backup, the suspect fled eastbound on Boessow Road.

The officers pursued the man and were eventually able to stop him near Cherokee Lane and Boessow Road where they discovered a woman was riding with him. Both were taken into custody.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Both suspects identified below were booked at the Sacramento County Jail on the listed charges.

The man was identified as 24-year-old, Alejandro Reyes-Rios from Stockton, who was taken into the Sacramento County Jail under the charges of Attempted Homicide, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Conspiracy.

The woman was identified as 24-year-old, Virginia Maria Montanez from Galt, and was also taken into the Sacramento County jail on the charges of Attempted Homicide, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Conspiracy, and Accessory After the Fact.