SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was killed and two other people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving several cars in Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Power Inn and Fruitridge roads. A sedan collided with a tow truck, killing the driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old male, and injuring a passenger who is expected to survive.

The driver of the tow truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A third vehicle was grazed in the incident.

The driver of the sedan was headed home when the crash happened. Police said, although there is a high school close by, the driver who died has no connection with the school.

On Friday, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office identified the driver killed as 21-year-old TaQuan Larel Randall.

No other information has been released.