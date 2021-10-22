SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ironman California takes place in Sacramento this Sunday, bringing in thousands of competitors and an estimated $14 million to the local economy. With the three-part race—including swimming, biking, and running components—we can expect to see some road closures.

Road closures can be expected throughout the entire day on Sunday, the 24th, and potentially Monday, the 25th.

Below are the specific locations where closures can be expected.

Race Day Freeway Ramp Closures:

Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 7 Am To 6 Pm

Ramps Impacted:

I-50 Off-Ramp Westbound – 5th Street

I-50 On-Ramp Eastbound – River Road On-ramp

Sacramento River Delta:

Expect Delays And Detours From About 7 Am To Between 4:30 And 5:30 Pm

Streets Impacted:

S. River Road

Babel Slough Road

Jefferson Blvd

Courtland Road/Ryer Ave

How To Get Around:

Access To West Sacramento Via Jefferson Blvd Will Be Limited

Use Freeport Bridge To I-5 Corridor To Head North

West Sacramento:

Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 6:30 Am To 6 Pm

Streets Impacted:

S. River Road

Village Parkway

S. River Road

How To Get Around:

Residents WEST of the bike course can use Jefferson Blvd/84 to head NORTH only into town

Access South will need to use Jefferson Blvd/84 to I-5 South

West Sacramento Delta Garden Neighborhood:

Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 6:30 Am To 6 Pm

Streets Impacted:

S. River Road

Village Parkway

S. River Road

How To Get Around:

Use Redding Road to La Jolla Street to Stonegate Drive to exit WEST to Jefferson Blvd

Access INTO and OUT OF your neighborhood will be from Bear River Court to Redding Road.

Police will manage crossing athletes. Please be patient and expect delays.

Yolo County:

Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 7 Am To 6 Pm

Streets Impacted:

Babel Slough Road

Pumphouse Road

Jefferson Blvd / SR 84

Jefferson Blvd / SR 84 Southbound

Courtland Road

Ryer Ave

Netherland Ave Eastbound

School Street Southbound

Clarksburg Road Westbound

City Of West Sacramento:

Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 3 Am To 7:30 Pm

Streets Impacted:

Riverfront Street

Ballpark Drive

Mill Street

S. River Road

Gregory Ave

City Of Sacramento:

Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 9 Am To 2 Am (Monday)

Streets Impacted:

F Street

13th Street

L Street

8th Street

N Street

Capitol Mall

3rd Street

2nd Street

O Street

Del Paso Blvd

For more information, visit www.ironman.com/im-california

Or for route changes, visit www.ironman.com/im-california-course