SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ironman California takes place in Sacramento this Sunday, bringing in thousands of competitors and an estimated $14 million to the local economy. With the three-part race—including swimming, biking, and running components—we can expect to see some road closures.
Road closures can be expected throughout the entire day on Sunday, the 24th, and potentially Monday, the 25th.
Below are the specific locations where closures can be expected.
Race Day Freeway Ramp Closures:
Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 7 Am To 6 Pm
Ramps Impacted:
- I-50 Off-Ramp Westbound – 5th Street
- I-50 On-Ramp Eastbound – River Road On-ramp
Sacramento River Delta:
Expect Delays And Detours From About 7 Am To Between 4:30 And 5:30 Pm
Streets Impacted:
- S. River Road
- Babel Slough Road
- Jefferson Blvd
- Courtland Road/Ryer Ave
How To Get Around:
- Access To West Sacramento Via Jefferson Blvd Will Be Limited
- Use Freeport Bridge To I-5 Corridor To Head North
West Sacramento:
Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 6:30 Am To 6 Pm
Streets Impacted:
- S. River Road
- Village Parkway
- S. River Road
How To Get Around:
- Residents WEST of the bike course can use Jefferson Blvd/84 to head NORTH only into town
- Access South will need to use Jefferson Blvd/84 to I-5 South
West Sacramento Delta Garden Neighborhood:
Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 6:30 Am To 6 Pm
Streets Impacted:
- S. River Road
- Village Parkway
- S. River Road
How To Get Around:
- Use Redding Road to La Jolla Street to Stonegate Drive to exit WEST to Jefferson Blvd
- Access INTO and OUT OF your neighborhood will be from Bear River Court to Redding Road.
- Police will manage crossing athletes. Please be patient and expect delays.
Yolo County:
Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 7 Am To 6 Pm
Streets Impacted:
- Babel Slough Road
- Pumphouse Road
- Jefferson Blvd / SR 84
- Jefferson Blvd / SR 84 Southbound
- Courtland Road
- Ryer Ave
- Netherland Ave Eastbound
- School Street Southbound
- Clarksburg Road Westbound
City Of West Sacramento:
Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 3 Am To 7:30 Pm
Streets Impacted:
- Riverfront Street
- Ballpark Drive
- Mill Street
- S. River Road
- Gregory Ave
City Of Sacramento:
Expect Road Closures, Delays, And Detours From About 9 Am To 2 Am (Monday)
Streets Impacted:
- F Street
- 13th Street
- L Street
- 8th Street
- N Street
- Capitol Mall
- 3rd Street
- 2nd Street
- O Street
- Del Paso Blvd
For more information, visit www.ironman.com/im-california
Or for route changes, visit www.ironman.com/im-california-course