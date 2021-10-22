SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and issued a proclamation to help California counties affected by the recent wildfires, said officials from the Governor’s office.

“The proclamation enables the counties to access resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act to bolster their recovery efforts, supports impacted residents by waiving fees to replace documents such as driver’s licenses and birth certificates, extends consumer protections and streamlines and expedites the removal of ash and debris, among other provisions,” said the Governor’s Office.

Counties that will benefit from this emergency proclamation include, Siskiyou, Trinity, Kern, Tuolumne, Mendocino, and Tulare — all of which have experienced disastrous damage due to wildfires in these regions.

Additionally, “the Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts,” said the Governor’s office.

Previously, California secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) for counties impacted by the Alisal Fire, the Fawn Fire, the Dixie Fire, the French Fire, the Caldor Fire, the Monument Fire, the River Fire, and the Lava Fire. However, this proclamation will help to secure aid for the counties listed above affected by the following fires: the Cache Fire, the McFarland fires, the Antelope fires, the Tamarack fires, and the Beckwourth Complex Fire.

The proclamation text and detailed information can be found here.