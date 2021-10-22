SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – For those driving through Carson Pass along Highway 88, the conditions are icy and dangerous, said the South Lake Tahoe California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans has activated R2 Chain Control along the route, which means that “chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.”

With numerous spin-outs and one roll-over collision along the route, officers advise drivers to drive very carefully.