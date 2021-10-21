SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Early Thursday morning, a woman was shot during an argument near West Stockton Boulevard, said to the Sacramento Police Department.
Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about the shooting and were able to intervene and transport the woman to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said that the cause of the shooting may have been an argument that escalated out of control.
No suspect name or description has been released by the police.