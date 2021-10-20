SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A downtown Sacramento motel is one step closer to being converted into permanent housing for the homeless.

Tuesday night, city council members voted to apply for about $30 million in Project Homekey funding to transform the Best Western motel at 11th and H streets into Central Sacramento Studios.

Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says, if the state approves the funding, people could move in within the next six months.

Back in September, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $2.75 billion expansion of the Project Homekey initiative that launched during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the project is to create thousands of units to house people experiencing homelessness.