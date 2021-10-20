SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ironman California is just days away. It’ll be the second-biggest outdoor event Sacramento has hosted just this month following the Aftershock festival.

Preparations are underway downtown and along the race route. Organizers say drivers can expect detours during the event that’s expected to bring thousands to Sacramento.

“It’s been like a drought for so long and finally having something is exciting,” said Beverly Huey, a race volunteer.

Watch: Safety Considerations For Ironman California

The event is projected to bring in $14 million to the local economy. Mike Testa is the President and CEO of Visit Sacramento. We asked if Sacramento is back on track when it comes to economic revenue lost due to COVID cancellations.

“Yes, it’s a huge help. I don’t know that we are quite back to where we were from an event standpoint (but) this is a wonderful start,” Testa explained.

Between conventions from Labor Day to the end of the year, the Aftershock Music Festival, Farm to Fork, and Ironman, Visit Sacramento says there’s an anticipated more than $60 million economic impact.

So, what’s on the event list for the rest of the year? Testa says Sacramento has yet to see the California International Marathon and that doesn’t even include events scheduled at the Golden 1 Center or planned conventions.

“Enjoy the course, enjoy the city and finish,” said Thomas Roche who is participating in the competition.

Roche arrived in Sacramento early and plans to stay even after the race.

“These events are expensive and when we come somewhere we spend money, we stay in the hotels, we eat in the restaurants,” Roche explained.

The race is scheduled to happen on Sunday and organizers say it won’t slow them down unless there’s also lightning.