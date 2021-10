SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a large commercial fire in the Arden area of Sacramento on Wednesday night.

The three-alarm fire broke out at a three-story structure at 2 Scripps Drive and Fullerton Court in the Campus Commons area.

At one point, flames could be seen on the second and third floors of the building. There was a major firefighting presence at the building.

There were no injuries caused to firefighters or civilians.