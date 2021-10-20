SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died and two other people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving several cars in Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Power Inn and Fruitridge roads. A sedan collided with a tow truck, killing the driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old male, and injuring a passenger who is expected to survive. The driver of the tow truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A third vehicle was grazed in the incident.

The driver of the sedan was headed home when the crash happened. Although there is a high school closeby, the driver who died has no connection with the school.

Police have not released the identities of the drivers or the passenger.

The roadway was closed into the late afternoon as police investigated the scene.