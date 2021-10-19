MODESTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old Modesto woman has been arrested after deputies say she led them on a short chase in a stolen van – with her young daughter inside.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, late Sunday night, a deputy spotted a van near Mark Twain Park in the west Modesto area that had been reported stolen. The deputy tried to pull the driver over, but she kept on going.

Deputies say the driver, later identified as Leta Arias, ran several stop signs and drove into the opposite lane of traffic during the short chase.

After about two minutes, Arias ended up at a dead-end along Briggs Avenue. Deputies then got Arias to come out the van at gunpoint and she was arrested.

It was then that deputies found Arias had brought her two-year-old daughter with her in the van. The child wasn’t wearing any type of safety restraint, deputies say.

Another passenger, 55-year-old Mabel Rose Arias, was also arrested.

Arias is now facing charges of child endangerment, auto theft, reckless evading, possession of stolen property, and a violation of probation. Her daughter is in the care of Child Protective Services.