SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Council will be considering a plan to slow down traffic on some residential streets.

On Tuesday, they’ll be voting on the 2021 Speed Lump Project. It would construct asphalt speed lumps and install signage to reduce vehicle speeds in neighborhoods.

The streets would be selected through traffic investigations and residents would vote on whether they want them on their street.

“I think it’s a great idea. I live right here, and people drive real fast down the street,” one resident said. “And there are speed bumps everywhere else. I don’t drive fast down these streets, so I’m all for it.”

On average, each speed lump would cost about $4,000. The program would total about $208,000.

It would be paid for with funding from the city’s Vision Zero Safety Program, so no money from the general fund would be used.