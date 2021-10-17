SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A $13 million lawsuit was filed against Pacific Gas and Electric Co. this weekend alleging a Black former employee was fired after making a discrimination claim against the utility in bankruptcy court.

Cynthia Farr was fired on Oct. 22, 2019, and the claim alleges Farr was disciplined for talking to an electrical industry union, violating a grievance settlement and that she was subjected to unsafe working conditions, according to a news release from the San Francisco-based Law Offices of Anthony P. X. Bothwell.

The lawsuit alleges Farr, during reports of a live shooter at the utility’s Florin-Perkins Road location on July 26, 2018, was ordered to stay in an open lobby while other staff members were allowed to get behind bulletproof glass.

Farr alleges she started experiencing harassment on May 1, 2017, when she was prevented from calling her doctor after being injured at the PG&E’s West Sacramento office.

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court on Saturday, seeks $3 million compensatory and $10 million punitive damages against PG&E.