Little Field FarmsThis Loomis pumpkin patch has a new attraction that is raising money for a good cause!

13 hours ago

Halloween Pet Pop-UpMeet locals and their four-legged friends at this pet-friendly Halloween pop-up event in Sacramento!

13 hours ago

Teen's Tune - 10/17Current songs!

14 hours ago

Girls BBQAdisynne Herrera-Burke isn't even old enough to get her driver's license but has her own line of barbeque rubs that are sold online and in stores!! We sent Kevin Hernandez to the grill to get a taste!

14 hours ago

Melt AnxietyDr. Dana Neacsu specializes in integrative and functional medicine. She will share some mocktails with brain boosting and calming ingredients like food grade essential oils, anti inflammatory spices and calming herbs!

14 hours ago