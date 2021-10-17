SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Midtown Sacramento on Saturday.
According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, the deceased was Kristopher Brandon Simmons, a 37-year-old man from Elk Grove.
Simmons was the only person involved in the crash, which happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Capitol Avenue.
The crash forced a road closure in the area for a few hours Saturday night.
What led to the crash is still unclear at this time.