SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Midtown Sacramento on Saturday.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the deceased was Kristopher Brandon Simmons, a 37-year-old man from Elk Grove.

Simmons was the only person involved in the crash, which happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Capitol Avenue.

The crash forced a road closure in the area for a few hours Saturday night.

What led to the crash is still unclear at this time.