ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A massive new outdoor recreation area in Elk Grove is one step closer to opening. Workers spent part of the weekend in the final phase of this major outdoor addition to the community.

We’ve got a closer look at the project that includes areas for outdoor entertainment, acres of wetland and nature trails.

A short walk from home and Kim Tran has a new family adventure.

“We’re just taking the little one out here just to explore the reservation here,” Tran said Sunday.

Elk Grove’s latest outdoor addition is now less than three weeks away from officially opening, but some were not willing to wait.

The Preserve, located in the heart of the city just outside the Elk Grove Aquatics Center, boasts a network of trails, wetland area overlooks, a climbing playground and even an outdoor exercise area.

“This project will increase recreational space and improve the health and wellness of our residents,” former Mayor Steve Ly said when announcing the project.

The opening of the recreation center comes two years after city leaders unveiled the aquatics center with an Olympic-size pool and lazy river.

“When it first opened, I came to the opening day and then just rooting for it because it’s just walking distance to our house,” Tran said.

But the massive water recreation area opened for mere months before the pandemic shut it down. Now, it will be back open with a massive outdoor recreation area to go along with it. The Tran family is anxious to see this new community attraction, which is bound to bring in neighbors near and far.

“I’m just really excited to find another playground that she can play with and this place is really close by so,” Tran said of her daughter.

Construction started in July 2020, and Elk Grove will receive a $3 million grant from California State Parks to go toward costs.

City leaders Sunday said the center is scheduled to officially open on November 6.